Top State And Local Tax Cases Of 2022

By Jaqueline McCool (December 21, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- From a Maryland judge's rejection of the state's digital advertising tax to a Texas Supreme Court decision siding with SiriusXM on the sourcing of subscription revenues, 2022 was a busy year for state and local tax cases. ...

