Google Judge Sets 100% Claims Goal For $90M Antitrust Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 17, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he's ready to give preliminary approval to Google's $90 million deal resolving smaller developers' claims that the tech giant's Play Store policies violated antitrust law, adding that he's "expecting a home run" with a claims rate approaching 100%....

