FTX's Former CEO And Celebs Hit With More Investor Claims

By Sarah Jarvis (November 21, 2022, 10:16 PM EST) -- The former head of FTX was hit with more proposed class actions Monday, along with the Golden State Warriors basketball team and a host of celebrities and athletes who endorsed the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, over claims they schemed to deceive investors and offer them unregistered securities....

