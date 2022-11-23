After Joint Juice, Questions On NY Statutory Awards Remain

By Henry Wainhouse and Joshua Kipnees (November 23, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- A recent decision addressed, for the first time, a long-unsettled question for class actions brought under New York's General Business Law: Can a class of consumers obtain classwide statutory damages under the GBL in federal court, even though the New York Legislature has expressly prohibited statutory damages for GBL class actions brought in state court?[1]...

