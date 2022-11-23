Chancery Asked To Get MSG To Hand Over Withheld Texts

By Jeff Montgomery (November 23, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- Stockholders challenging last year's $900 million merger of Madison Square Garden Networks Inc. and MSG Entertainment have asked the Delaware Court of Chancery to compel the merging companies to hand over undisclosed or withheld text messages and hire a forensic expert to recover requested texts that were deleted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS