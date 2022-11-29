DOJ Publishing Win May Mean More Labor, Salary Challenges

By Alexandra Lewis, Glenna Siegel and Joel Grosberg (November 28, 2022, 5:30 PM EST) -- U.S District Judge Florence Pan for the District of Columbia blocked Penguin Random House LLC's planned $2.2 billion acquisition of Simon & Schuster, representing the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division's first major merger win following a string of losses this fall....

