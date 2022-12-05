NBA Says Users Give Up Right To Bring Privacy Class Action

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 5, 2022, 1:35 PM EST) -- The National Basketball Association asked a New York district judge to toss a proposed digital privacy class action lawsuit accusing the league of sharing its website subscribers' personal and video viewing information with Meta, arguing that users consent to information sharing practices by accepting the website's privacy policies and terms and conditions....

