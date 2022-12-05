Bribery Or 'Rush To Judgment'? Harvard Fencing Case Opens

By Chris Villani (December 5, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- A Boston jury on Monday heard dueling narratives about the relationship between a former Harvard University fencing coach and a wealthy businessman, with the government claiming the executive paid $1.5 million to get his two sons into the Ivy League school while the defense slammed prosecutors for a "rush to judgment."...

