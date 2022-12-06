Ex-Harvard Coach Eyed $7.5M In Fencing Scheme, Jury Hears

By Brian Dowling (December 6, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- A former Harvard University fencing coach demanded a windfall $7.5 million payment after recruiting the son of a wealthy businessman to the Ivy League school, a Boston federal jury heard on the first full day of testimony Tuesday in the admissions bribery trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS