Juul Cuts Deal To End MDL On Eve Of Bellwether Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (December 6, 2022, 10:11 PM EST) -- Counsel representing adolescents, school districts and others suing Juul Labs over its marketing practices informed the California federal judge presiding over upcoming bellwether trials in the multidistrict litigation Tuesday that the electronic cigarette company has cut a deal to end the sprawling litigation, but declined to offer details of the deal....

