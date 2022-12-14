Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Twitter Spy Gets 3.5 Years For Giving Info To Saudi Gov't

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 14, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Twitter employee found guilty of secretly acting as an agent of the Saudi government to three and a half years in prison, saying by providing identifying information of a dissident, he had a hand in an act that could have "serious consequences" to the account holder....

