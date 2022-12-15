Ga. Airport Spa Leader Says Ex-Atty's Work Isn't Worth $1M

By Emily Johnson (December 15, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- An airport travel spa executive told a Georgia jury on Thursday that an Atlanta-area attorney suing the spa for nearly $1 million in legal fees upped his hourly rate without telling her and that his services weren't worth the increased expense....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS