Copyright & Trademark Cases To Watch In 2023

By Tiffany Hu (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- The major intellectual property fights that the U.S. Supreme Court plans to weigh in on include two cases at the intersection of art and free speech — a copyright battle over Andy Warhol's prints of the music icon Prince and a dispute involving a dog toy that parodies a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle. Here are the top copyright and trademark cases to look forward to in 2023:...

