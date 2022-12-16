NY Transit Agency Promises Changes To End Disability Suits

By Charlie Innis (December 16, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Metropolitan Transportation Authority vowed to add elevators and ramps to at least 95% of the New York City subway system's inaccessible stations by 2055 to settle class actions that accused it of ignoring its Americans with Disabilities Act obligations, according to court filings....

