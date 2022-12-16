Real Estate Rumors: Vigilant, ABS Partners, DR Horton

By Andrew McIntyre (December 16, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- A venture of Vigilant Real Estate Holdings and Massachusetts-based Breed's Hill Capital has picked up a South San Francisco, California, industrial property for roughly $41 million, The Real Deal reported Friday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 439 Eccles Ave., which has 41,000 square feet, and the venture will likely convert the property to a life sciences facility, according to the report, which did not name the seller....

