Meta Exec Says Expanding VR Uses Is 'Like Pokemon For Us'

By Dorothy Atkins (December 16, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- A Meta executive testified Friday in an evidentiary hearing over the Federal Trade Commission's challenge of Meta's acquisition of fitness-app maker Within that Meta prioritizes getting VR apps with different capabilities onto its platform, saying such VR "use cases" are "like Pokemon for us, we have to collect them all."...

