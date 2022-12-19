Meta's CTO Says 'Fear' Apple Would Buy VR Co. Fueled Deal

By Dorothy Atkins (December 19, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms' Chief Technology Officer Andrew "Boz" Bosworth took the stand Monday in a high-stakes hearing on the Federal Trade Commission's challenge to Meta's acquisition of Within Unlimited, testifying the deal was driven partly by the company's "fear" that Apple would buy the virtual reality fitness app maker and "make it exclusive."...

