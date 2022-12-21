Groupon Accused Of Offering Bogus Small-Biz Discounts

By Dorothy Atkins (December 21, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- Two small businesses in California and New Jersey hit Groupon Tuesday with a nationwide proposed class action in Illinois federal court, alleging the online coupon company falsely advertises their businesses and Groupon's discounts to draw in clicks, while confusing potential customers and tarnishing the businesses' reputation....

