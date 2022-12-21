Tesla Slams Investors' 'Gamesmanship' In Lead-Up To Trial

By Katryna Perera (December 21, 2022, 9:22 PM EST) -- With trial a month away, attorneys for Tesla Inc. and CEO Elon Musk have accused suing shareholders of "gamesmanship" for allegedly refusing to provide expert calculations on the alleged damages to stockholders caused by Musk's infamous 2018 tweets about taking Tesla private....

