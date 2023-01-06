The Hottest FCA Cases & Trends To Watch In 2023

By Jeff Overley (January 5, 2023, 10:32 PM EST) -- The never-not-busy False Claims Act realm will be extra active in 2023 as the U.S. Supreme Court delivers at least one FCA opinion — and perhaps two or even three — in headliner cases during a year in which attorneys are also eyeing a new circuit split and emerging enforcement frontiers....

