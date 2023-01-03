Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas and Jeff Montgomery (January 3, 2023, 6:21 PM EST) -- Chestnuts, cranberries and holiday presents weren't the only things bursting open last week, as a number of new Delaware Chancery Court suits popped up between Christmas and New Year's. Delaware's chancellor and vice chancellors also found time between sips of eggnog and champagne to fire off a few year-end decisions. Here's your weekly wrap-up of news from Delaware's Chancery Court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS