The Biggest Bankruptcy Actions From Over The Holidays

By Vince Sullivan (January 3, 2023, 8:18 PM EST) -- Bankruptcy courts stayed busy over the holiday season, with major developments occurring in significant cases that you may have missed. Here, Law360 looks at some of the larger movements in noteworthy proceedings that occurred between Dec. 24, 2022, and Jan. 2, 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS