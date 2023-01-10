Mother Urges 3rd Circ. To Hold TikTok Liable For Child's Death

By Allison Grande (January 9, 2023, 10:53 PM EST) -- A mother whose 10-year-old daughter died after attempting the "blackout challenge" circulating on TikTok pushed the Third Circuit Monday to overturn a ruling that the popular video-sharing site is immune from liability, arguing that TikTok did more than merely publish content created by someone else....

