Hagens, Keller Postman Ask To Lead Amazon Antitrust Suit

By Gina Kim (January 10, 2023, 5:43 PM EST) -- Attorneys for consumers who sued Amazon in a multibillion-dollar proposed class action accusing the e-commerce giant of imposing anti-competitive restrictions on third-party sellers asked a Washington federal judge Monday to appoint Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Keller Postman LLC to lead the charge. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS