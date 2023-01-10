Tribes, Religious Orgs. Ask 9th Circ. To Halt Ariz. Mine Project

By Peter McGuire (January 10, 2023, 5:57 PM EST) -- Native American organizations, religious minority groups and legal scholars on Monday urged the Ninth Circuit to temporarily block a federal land swap that would enable a huge copper mine on Arizona land considered sacred by an Apache tribe, arguing the court should embrace a straightforward reading of the religious freedom law to protect the site....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS