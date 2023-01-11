Ga. Woman Hits Ramada With Sex Trafficking Allegations

By Grace Dixon (January 11, 2023, 11:05 PM EST) -- Ramada Worldwide Inc. and an Alpharetta, Georgia, franchisee ignored "obvious" indicators of sex trafficking at the franchise, according to a woman who told a Georgia federal court she was trafficked as a minor for more than a year at the Alpharetta hotel. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS