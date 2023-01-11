Wynn Resorts, Ex-GC Beat Bribery Claims At 9th Circ.

By Dorothy Atkins (January 11, 2023, 9:44 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed Wednesday the dismissal of a former employee's $1 million racketeering lawsuit alleging Wynn Resorts Ltd., its founder Steve Wynn and former general counsel bribed an ex-state legislator to defeat the worker's prior Nevada lawsuit claiming she was fired for reporting a rape allegation against Wynn....

