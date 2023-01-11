Billionaire Can't Nix Trespass Claim In $300M Arb. Award Row

By Gina Kim (January 11, 2023, 8:23 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge refused Wednesday to toss Global Gaming Philippines' trespass to chattels claim against a billionaire casino owner who ousted it from an agreement to finance a Manila casino, rejecting arguments the claim is barred by res judicata because it was never raised during the underlying arbitration proceedings....

