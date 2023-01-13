Musk Jury Pool Not 'Radioactive' Enough To Move Tesla Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 13, 2023, 10:16 PM EST) -- While noting that a few "radioactive" jury candidates held extreme negative views of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a California federal judge declined his request to move consolidated securities litigation over his take-private tweet to Texas, saying that all prospective jurors had indicated they could be fair....

