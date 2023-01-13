Hagens Berman To Represent Students In RealPage Suit

By Isaac Monterose (January 13, 2023, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday appointed law firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP as interim class counsel for 24 proposed class action suits that accuse property management software company RealPage Inc. and real estate companies of conspiring in a rent-fixing scheme for student housing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS