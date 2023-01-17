Tenants Oppose RealPage Consolidation Underway In Wash.

By Nate Beck (January 17, 2023, 3:51 PM EST) -- A group of plaintiffs argued Monday that lawsuits accusing RealPage Inc. and some of the country's biggest landlords of price-fixing should not be combined in Washington federal court, even after a judge last week approved a law firm to lead student renters in antitrust claims against the companies....

