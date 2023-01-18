2nd Circ. Will Consider Recently Narrowed Discovery Statute

By Caroline Simson (January 18, 2023, 9:43 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit will consider for the first time the limits of a recently narrowed foreign discovery statute in an appeal of a ruling in New York last month denying a global construction firm's request for information aimed at propping up an investor-state arbitration against Panama....

