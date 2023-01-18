Tribe Can Recoup Legal Bills After Ex-Chair's Bribe Conviction

By Brian Dowling (January 18, 2023, 5:51 PM EST) -- A former Mashpee Wampanoag tribal chairman and an architect hired to manage the construction of its proposed $1 billion casino must reimburse the tribe for nearly $200,000 in legal bills it paid to respond to the government's bribery investigation, a Boston federal judge said Wednesday....

