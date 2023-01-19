Juul Investor Seeks Limited Scope In April Vaping Trial

By Caleb Symons (January 19, 2023, 5:26 PM EST) -- The main investor in Juul Labs Inc. is fighting to truncate an upcoming trial over allegations it helped the e-cigarette giant get children hooked on vaping despite knowing about its health risks, now that Juul has announced a settlement deal to escape the sprawling litigation....

