How Big Tech's Section 230 Liability Shield Got Wider In NY

By Hannah Albarazi (January 20, 2023, 11:18 PM EST) -- A New York model's attempt to hold Amazon, Walmart and Ulta Beauty liable for using her image online to promote a French skincare product without her consent has resulted in a first-of-its-kind ruling backing Big Tech's liability shield in the Empire State under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act....

