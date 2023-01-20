Court Won't Shield Housing Developers' Talks With Military

By Daniel Wilson (January 20, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- A New York federal magistrate judge has refused to shield communications between military housing developers and the military in a suit alleging the companies were overcharged hundreds of millions of dollars on development loans, saying there was no privilege over those discussions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS