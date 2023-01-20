Norton Cheated US In Whistleblower Case, Judge Finds

By Cara Salvatore (January 20, 2023, 10:04 PM EST) -- A federal judge ruled Thursday that NortonLifeLock owes the U.S. just a fraction of the $280 million in False Claims Act damages the U.S. requested for alleged overcharges, saying the government proved liability during a four-week bench trial but left a gaping hole when it came to proof of damages....

