Ex-FBI Agent Charged With Aiding Indicted Russian Oligarch

By Pete Brush (January 23, 2023, 11:50 AM EST) -- A former FBI agent and a onetime Russian diplomat unlawfully assisted Moscow billionaire Oleg Deripaska in violation of U.S. sanctions targeting Vladimir Putin's regime over its war of aggression in Ukraine, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday....

