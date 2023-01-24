Chancery Orders Talks On Deleted Texts Of Fired MSG Exec

By Jeff Montgomery (January 24, 2023, 5:26 PM EST) -- Delaware's chancellor on Tuesday directed attorneys for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and stockholders who challenged its $900 million merger with MSG Networks to work out options, if any, for recovering electronically stored information deleted from an internal audit officer's files after her firing in February 2021....

