NY Drug Court Sued Over Lack Of Translation Services

By Micah Danney (January 24, 2023, 9:05 PM EST) -- A New York man alleged he was denied access to a county drug court program in violation of the Civil Rights Act due to the court's "deliberate" lack of translation services, according to a complaint filed on Tuesday....

