Mazda Gets Texas, California Classes Nixed In Pump Suit

By Mike Curley (January 26, 2023, 1:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has decertified two classes in a suit alleging Mazda Motor of America Inc. sold vehicles with faulty water pumps, finding that there was no evidence to indicate the defect manifested often enough to support claims under Texas law and California's Song-Beverly Act....

