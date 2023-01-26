Cardi B Trial Over Racy Mixtape Cover Needs Redo: Plaintiff

By Gina Kim (January 26, 2023, 6:49 PM EST) -- A California man who couldn't convince a federal jury that rapper Cardi B misappropriated his likeness by using his enormous back tattoo on a racy cover of an old mixtape wants a do-over of his trial, citing several allegedly prejudicial missteps, including the exclusion of her testimony in a defamation case against a YouTuber in Atlanta....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS