IP Forecast: Intel To Spar With ParkerVision In Patent Trial

By Andrew Karpan (January 26, 2023, 9:54 PM EST) -- Intel is heading to U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's Texas courtroom next week for jury selection in a patent infringement case filed by ParkerVision, a onetime maker of automated video cameras that is now going after several tech companies.  ParkerVision accused Intel in 2020 of infringing six patents, the oldest of which dates to 1999, through Intel chips that are used in iPhones to enable the devices to connect more easily to cellular networks. Potential jurors will convene in Waco on Feb. 2....

