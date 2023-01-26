IP Forecast: Intel To Spar With ParkerVision In Patent Trial

By Andrew Karpan (January 26, 2023, 9:54 PM EST) -- Intel is heading to U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's Texas courtroom next week for jury selection in a patent infringement case filed by ParkerVision, a onetime maker of automated video cameras that is now going after several tech companies. ParkerVision accused Intel in 2020 of infringing six patents, the oldest of which dates to 1999, through Intel chips that are used in iPhones to enable the devices to connect more easily to cellular networks. Potential jurors will convene in Waco on Feb. 2....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS