Agency Actions Show Shared Focus On Digital Ad Tactics

By Kyle Tayman and Tierney Smith (February 1, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- Coordinated actions taken by federal regulators and enforcement agencies over the last year have demonstrated a new focus on assailing two distinct practices in digital advertising: the use of algorithms for targeting specific consumers and deceptive online marketing techniques, or dark patterns....

