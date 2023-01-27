MGM Gambling Site Facing 3rd Suit Over 2022 Data Breach

By Elaine Briseño (January 27, 2023, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh resident has filed a proposed class action against the betting division of MGM Resorts, claiming poor security resulted in a breach of the company's network that allowed a third party to access his sensitive personal information, marking the third such suit against BetMGM in the past two months....

