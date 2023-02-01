Star Witness In FIFA Bribe Trial Denies Misconduct Claims

By Rachel Scharf (February 1, 2023, 7:42 PM EST) -- A key cooperator in the FIFA soccer corruption probe completed his marathon testimony against two former 21st Century Fox executives in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, avowing before leaving the witness stand that he did not change his story based on any details about the trial's opening statements....

