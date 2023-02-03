Tesla Jury Clears Musk In $12B 'Take Private' Tweet Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 3, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- A California federal jury cleared Tesla and CEO Elon Musk of securities fraud after just hours of deliberation Friday in a trial over his 2018 tweets that he had "funding secured" to take the company private, rejecting investors' claims they're owed $12 billion for losses they incurred from the false tweets....

