NFL 'Sunday Ticket' Class Cert. Bid 'Simple,' Judge Told

By Craig Clough (February 3, 2023, 11:26 PM EST) -- An attorney for a proposed class of bars, restaurants and fans urged a California federal judge Friday to grant them class certification in their antitrust suit challenging the exclusivity agreement the NFL has with DirecTV for its "NFL Sunday Ticket," calling the case "simple and straightforward as an antitrust class action." ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS