Fox Auditor Tells Jury Soccer Contracts 'Stunk' Of Deceit

By Rachel Scharf (February 13, 2023, 9:47 PM EST) -- A former auditor for 21st Century Fox testified Monday about his 2014 investigation into allegations of bribery in the media giant's South American soccer business, telling a Brooklyn federal jury that he "thought the whole thing stunk" of wrongdoing....

