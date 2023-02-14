DC Circ. Should Nix Calif. Waiver Challenge, Groups Say

By Tom Lotshaw (February 14, 2023, 9:51 PM EST) -- California and a host of states, green groups, energy groups and major automakers are urging the D.C. Circuit to reject a petition by Ohio and other Republican-led states that challenges California's authority to create its own greenhouse gas emission standards for cars and mandate zero-emission vehicles....

